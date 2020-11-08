1/1
Milton E. Bradley
Milton E. Bradley of Doylestown passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Abington Hospital Jefferson Health, Abington. He was 87.

Born in Dolington, Pa. to the late Edward and Madeline (Balderston) Bradley, Milton resided in Newtown, Wycombe, Upper Makefield and Buckingham before moving to Doylestown in 2017.

Milton graduated from Council Rock High School in 1950 then attended the Trenton School of Industrial Arts for Building Technology. He was formerly employed as a master carpenter with Earl Hutchinson Builder, Brud Hutchinson Builder, then started his own company, Milton Bradley Builder. In later years, he was employed by Pennswood Village as its carpenter.

Milton was a devoted member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church of Newtown for 66 years, having served on the vestry many times. He enjoyed reading and was a Civil War buff, belonging to the Doylestown Civil War Roundtable for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served as a tank commander during the Korean War. He married the love of his life on New Year's Day, eight days after returning from Korea.

He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Lucille (Fox) Bradley; devoted father of Mark Bradley and wife, Gale, Tim Bradley and wife, Kathy, and Elizabeth Pritz and husband, John; dear brother of the late Wallace Bradley and Janet Terrell; loving grandfather of Tyler Pritz and wife, Suzanne, Connor Pritz, Lauren Persson and husband, Jared, and Meghan Bradley; and the cherished great-grandfather of Harrison and Hadley Pritz, Claire and Baker Persson.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and his wife and family were his life.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 100 Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940, or stlukesnewtownpa.org/giving would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
