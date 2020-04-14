|
Milton E. Eisenhard, of Ambler, passed away April 9, 2020 at Spring House Estates. He was 96.
He was the son of Solomon B. and Emily (Wildonger) Eisenhard. Born in Abington, Pa., he graduated from Hatboro-Horsham High School and was married for 42 years to the late Geraldine "Bobbie" (Hoetzel) Eisenhard. Milt was a WW II veteran who served as a Sergeant in the European Theater.
He owned and operated Brookwood Farms in Ivyland, Pa. and was a Golf Course Superintendent for many years, eventually retiring when he was 76.
He was a member of W. K. Bray Masonic Lodge for more than 75 years, as well as a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon.
Although a quiet man, he had a wicked sense of humor and never missed an opportunity to connect with people. Milt was a hard-working, loving and dedicated man who enjoyed gardening and the outdoors; he always put family and friends first.
Milt will be lovingly missed and warmly remembered by his children, Milton E. Eisenhard Jr. and partner Rochelle Miller, Linda Eisenhard and wife Barbara Sheetz and Carol and Don Todorovich.
His grandson, Robert D. Eisenhard, preceded him in death and he will be greatly missed by his great-granddaughters, Emilie Eisenhard, Jozie Thompson, Hunter Eisenhard and Major Eisenhard.
Funeral services will be private, and a celebration of Milt's life will be held at a later date.
Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Ambler, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 14, 2020