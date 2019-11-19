|
Miriam T. Burke, a longtime resident of Hatboro, Pa., passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. She was 90.
She was born in Centralia, Pa. to the late Francis and Agnes (Shuda) King. Miriam married John P. Burke, her husband of 38 years, who preceded her in death in 1989.
She was a devoted mother to Colette Kirk (Mike), John F. Burke. (Patty), Martin P. Burke (Debbie), and Robert J. Burke (Donna). She treasured her many grandchildren and great grandchildren who were the lights of her life.
She was known to many as Mim. She graduated from Mount Carmel High School. Mim worked for Santeríans in Hatboro as manager for many years. She was an active member of St. John Bosco Parish for 69 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040, followed by a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Saint John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro. Interment will be at St. John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Rd., Chalfont, PA 18914, following Mass.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, Hatboro
plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 19, 2019