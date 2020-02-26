|
On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 1:11 a.m., Monique Claudine Van-Hulst said goodbye to this world to rest in peace until the day comes that she can be reunited with her loved ones in Paradise.
Born July 30, 1939, Monique was a woman of so many amazing roles in her 80 years here with us. But her most prized roles were that of a wife and mother. That is what brought her the most joy and purpose.
She was the beloved wife of Pierre Andre Van-Hulst for 58 years. Devoted to her husband, she joined him to travel to a new country and new life with two small children en tow. Coming to America on June 1, 1960 from Namur, Belgium, their quest together was to create a better opportunity for them and more importantly their children. Monique supported her husband with the upmost confidence and respect and together they built a life that was filled with hard work, determination and pure passion.
She was as fierce as they came in her mother role, not only with her children and grandchildren but anyone she considered her family. Her world consisted of doing everything in her power to love and protect them. Not for a moment was there ever a doubt of what she would do for them. Monique was a true force in every sense of the word and a true honor to have on your side.
She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her four children, Thierry, Philip, Pierre and Claudine, 10 grandchildren, Nigel, Delia, Daniel, Justin, Nichole, Jake, Philip, David, Eric and Alyssa, and one great grandchild, Evelyn Rose. She has two sisters in Belgium, Odette and Jean, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mother's love is something that no one can explain,
It is made of deep devotion and of sacrifice and pain,
It is endless and unselfish and enduring come what may,
For nothing can destroy it or take that love away.
~ Helen Steiner Rice
Monique's family will be having a service at 1 p.m. Feb. 29, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4583 Landisville Rd., Doylestown, and also a gathering of love at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Shanteel Yoga Sanctuary, 111 N. Branch St., Sellersville. Please bring something to share at this event, maybe a dish, prayer, story or song. All are welcomed at both.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 26, 2020