|
|
Moses Arnold of Hilltown Township, Pa., formerly of Pelzer, S.C. and Perkasie, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Moses passed at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 90 years young.
He was the husband of Christine A. (Schneider) Arnold. The couple had celebrated their 49th Wedding Anniversary on Feb. 1, 2020.
Born in Greenville, S.C., he was the son of the late Robert L. and Nettie (Glover) Arnold.
Moses was employed as a chef and officer for the Bucks County Corrections Facility, Doylestown, Pa., for 17 years until retiring in 1993.
He was a member of Forksville Baptist Church in Pelzer.
An avid gardener, Moses especially enjoyed tinkering on and collecting cars.
Surviving along with his wife are seven children, Bernard Arnold of North Carolina, Rosaland Arnold of New York, Timothy Arnold of New York, Sgt. USMC Robert Arnold of Virginia, Cathy Arnold of Philadelphia, Mark Arnold and his wife, Janine, of Perkasie, and Sandy Huskin and her husband, Ben, of Hilltown Township, 18 grandchildren, and a sister, Grace Grayden and her husband, Claude, of Ware Shoals, S.C.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Cpl. USMC Moses Arnold Jr. and Stacie Arnold.
His memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Calvary Church of Souderton, 820 Rt. 113, Souderton, Pa., where family and friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
606 Arch Street, Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 23, 2020