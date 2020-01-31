Home

Myra Arlene Schneider Obituary
Myra Arlene (Greenly) Schneider, most recently of Haymarket, Va., died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Greenspring Village Retirement Community. She was 93.

Born in Bloomsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George Hiram Greenly and Trella Thursa (Runyan) Greenly. Arlene was a 1944 graduate of Bloomsburg High School, and worked at the Magee Carpet Company after graduation.

In 1948, she married Leo A. Schneider Jr. Their life took them initially to Kentucky for her husband's graduate studies, and then to Lancaster, Pa., where they lived until 1971. The family then moved to Buckingham, Pa. After her husband suffered a stroke in 2000, she lived with family in Westminster, Md., York, Pa. and Concord Township, Ohio, eventually settling in Northern Virginia. She was widowed in 2009.

Arlene will be remembered as a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Tony Schneider and his wife, Carol, of Lancaster, her daughters, Jane Schneider of York, Pa., Susan Brown and her husband, Geoff, of Haymarket, Va., and Joanne Bee and her husband, Bob, of Doylestown, Pa., as well as her five grandchildren, Anthony (wife, Divya) and Michael Brown (wife, Ashley), James and Mathieu Bee, Emily Schneider, and three great grandchildren.

A private service will be held as she is interred next to her husband in St. Anthony Cemetery, Lancaster, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 31, 2020
