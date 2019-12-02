|
Myrtle R. Rossmann, 87 years old of Warminster, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Myrtle is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Gary Rossmann, Sr. She is also survived by her cherished sons Robert and David (Bonnie) as well as her adored grandchildren Scott, Lance, Robbie, Hunter, and Tyler.
Myrtle is preceded in death by her loving son, Gary Jr.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved spending time in Ocean City, N.J., and her winters in Cocoa Beach, Fla.
Friends and family are invited to share in Myrtle's Life Celebration Services on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Decker-Givnish Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Followed by her Life Celebration Service beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the in Myrtle's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Decker Funeral Home
Warminster, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 2, 2019