Nancy Jane Pannebaker Barclay, of Hilltown Twp., Pa., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home. She was 76.
She was the wife of Charles M. Barclay. The couple had celebrated their 46 wedding anniversary on April 7.
Born in Coatesville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John Bayard and Thelma Jane (Mallalieu) Pannebaker and sister of the late John and Robert Pannebaker.
A 1961 graduate of Downingtown High School, Downington, Pa., she attained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from West Chester State Teachers College (now University), West Chester, Pa., and her Master's Degree from Temple University, Philadelphia, Pa.
Nancy was employed by the Pennridge School District as a fifth grade teacher at the Margaret M. Seylar Elementary School, Hilltown Twp., Pa., for 23 years until retiring in 1988.
She was an active member of both the Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, Perkasie, Pa., where she served as an Elder and Clerk of Session, as well as the Bay Head Chapel, Bay Head, N.J., where she served as a Trustee.
A long-term member of the Pennsylvania State Educators Association, she also was a member of the West Chester University Alumni Association. She enjoyed skiing, creating festive haunted houses and lining her driveway with many hand carved jack-o-lanterns at Halloween. Many weekends over the years were spent sailing the Chesapeake with her husband and friends.
Nancy was an active member of the Bay Head Yacht Club, where she served on the Race Committee for many years and brought her love of Halloween there by decorating for children's events. She was active coordinating "Wicked Wednesdays" tennis and then later playing golf and paddle. She volunteered as a docent for Jenkinson's Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. Nancy was an avid reader, and she loved watching television, especially her beloved Philadelphia Eagles. Her greatest joy in life, however, was spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving with her husband are two children, Jane B. Lizell and her husband Paul, of Maple Glen, Pa., and Jean W. Mastrangelo and her husband Mark, of Phoenixville, Pa.; three stepsons, Christopher C. Barclay and his wife Sheryl, of Souderton, Pa., Andrew M. Barclay and his wife Joan of Acton, Mass., and Charles "Chip" P. A. Barclay and his wife Carol, of West Boothbay Harbor, Maine; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Presbyterian Church of Deep Run 16 Irish Meeting House Road, Perkasie, Pa., Reception immediately following at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, Bay Head Chapel, 442 Main Avenue, Bay Head, N.J. Reception to follow at Bay Head Yacht Club, 111 Metcalfe St., Bay Head, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, 16 Irish Meeting House Road, Perkasie, Pa. 18944, or to The Bay Head Chapel, 442 Main Avenue, Bay Head, N.J. 08742. Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 29, 2019