Nancy E. Styer of Sellersville, Pa. passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at The Laurels at Hidden Meadows on the Ridge assisted living facility in Sellersville, Pa. She was 90. Nancy passed peacefully in her bed with her husband Richard by her side, having foregone treatment for a recent cancer diagnosis.Born Nancy E. Bossert on Sept. 4, 1929 in North Wales, Pa. to her parents, the late Earl and Blanche (Hoot) Bossert, she was the youngest of three children. Nancy was a graduate of North Wales High School, Class of 1947.She married Richard B. Styer, a Certified Public Accountant from Perkasie, Pa., in May 1949. She was a devoted wife for 71 years and a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. In addition to her role as homemaker and raising six boys, Nancy also worked as a secretary in her husband's accounting business, Richard B. Styer & Associates, Souderton, Pa.Nancy was an active member of St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sellersville, Pa., where she taught Bible School over the years.She volunteered in different capacities at the Rockhill Mennonite Community (now The Community at Rockhill), Sellersville. An avid cook and baker, she loved traveling and crafting ceramics. Those who knew her especially appreciated her great sense of humor.Surviving with her husband are two sons, Robert Styer and his wife, Carol, of Perkasie, Pa., and James Styer of North Dakota; six grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Alex (spouse Stephanie), Whitney, Alicia Pernini (spouse John), and Kimberly; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Caroline and Finley Styer.She was preceded in death by four sons, Joseph, Mark, Thomas and David Styer; a grandson, Phillip Styer; and two brothers, Donald and Eugene Bossert.Family and friends are invited to attend a calling period to be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa., with private funeral services to follow. Face masks are required.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 East Church St., Sellersville, PA 18960.Bernard Suess Funeral Home,Perkasie