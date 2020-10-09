Nancy E. (Hendricks) Moore of Perkasie, Pa. passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 79.
She was the wife of Edward Moore Jr., with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
Born in Quakertown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Leroy Hendricks and the late Helen Suida Hendricks.
Nancy graduated from Quakertown Community High School, Class of 1958. She was the bookkeeper and manager for Moore's Excavating Inc. and Moore's Auction. Nancy also worked for East Rockhill Township as a zoning officer. Above all, she cherished being a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother.
Nancy was a member of Quakertown United Methodist Church and a member of the Red Hat Society.
Nancy and Ed loved spending winters at their home in Fort Myers, Florida. She enjoyed shelling on the beaches of Sanibel Island and gathering with friends at the Groves. Nancy took joy in planting flowers in her yard, entertaining and hosting parties, travelling with her husband and classmates, meeting weekly for lunch with her friends, and camping in Ocean City, Maryland.
In addition to her husband, she leaves behind two sons, Edward Moore and his wife, Donna, of Sellersville and Keith Moore and his wife, Sue, of Quakertown; one daughter, Brenda Murray and her husband, Scott, of Quakertown; seven grandchildren, Rachel, Dylan, Kendal, Emily, Alyssa, Morgan and Justin; two great grandchildren, Madison and Lilly; one sister; Marie Frankenfield, and she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Trauger. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Nancy loved life and had a personality that lit up every room she walked into. She brought fun, joy and happiness to all her family and friends, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
