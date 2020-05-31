Nancy H. Heidenreich
Nancy H. Heidenreich, a resident of Chalfont Borough, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was 75.

Born in Meadville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Irene Early.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert G. Heidenreich; her beloved children, Nancy Fielder (William), Robert S. Heidenreich (Melanie) and Danielle Heidenreich; her sister, Phyllis Gruver (the late Don); and three grandchildren, William, Alex and Kira.

Nancy loved to cook and garden. She especially enjoyed spending time in Sea Isle City, N.J. and with her grandchildren.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services are private.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

