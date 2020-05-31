Nancy H. Heidenreich, a resident of Chalfont Borough, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was 75.Born in Meadville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Irene Early.She is survived by her loving husband, Robert G. Heidenreich; her beloved children, Nancy Fielder (William), Robert S. Heidenreich (Melanie) and Danielle Heidenreich; her sister, Phyllis Gruver (the late Don); and three grandchildren, William, Alex and Kira.Nancy loved to cook and garden. She especially enjoyed spending time in Sea Isle City, N.J. and with her grandchildren.Due to the current pandemic, funeral services are private.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,Chalfont