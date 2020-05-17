|
Nancy June (Adair) Lewis, went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 11, 2020 as an Alzheimer's patient at Neshaminy Manor in Doylestown. She was 80.
Born in Philadelphia, she is the youngest daughter of the late John Adair and Jenny (Sivel) Adair and the beloved wife of the Rev. Dr. Roy Lewis. They were to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this June. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Jean (Adair) Stott, Dorothy (Adair) Bennett, Betty (Adair) Woodman, and her brother John Adair.
Nancy graduated from Olney High School in 1957 and went on to work for Philadelphia Electric Company. Married in 1960, she became a homemaker and Pastor's wife. In the late 1970s she took design courses and secured a job working for Trans Designs as an Interior Decorator. Later in life, she worked for her brother-in-law at Connell's Window Treatments in Philadelphia.
Nancy was a devoted Christian whose daily actions reflected her commitment to the Lord. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Warrington from 1966-1995. Nancy used her beautiful voice to minister to others in the church choir, Good News choir and at many holiday services. Nancy was also active in the United Methodist Women's ministry and the building committee to design the church sanctuary. Nancy was known for her sewing creations at the church bazars. She and Roy were active in Marriage Enrichment groups, and Gourmet Groups. From 1995-2017 she took on the role of Pastor's wife at Lahaska United Methodist in Lahaska. She continued to minister with her beautiful voice by participating in the church choir as well as being involved in the United Methodist Women's group. Nancy continued her sewing work for bazars at Lahaska and each Christmas season she opened her home to the congregation for a celebration of Christ's birth.
Nancy had a real joy for life. Her gardens were always beautiful as she enjoyed working outside. With Roy's help, she designed and built period Tutor houses for their garden railroad. Nancy loved to entertain family and friends. Family was very important to Nancy and this gave her great joy. She loved spending time with sisters and brother as well as her three children and 6 grandchildren. Nancy had a talent for crafting, sewing and decorating. This was evident in her house and garden. Nancy's favorite time of year was Christmas. She decorated the whole house every year and always had the spirit of Christmas in her all year long.
Nancy will be greatly missed by her loving husband Rev. Dr. Roy Lewis and her children Robert Lewis, Jeff Lewis husband of Audrey Lewis, and Linda Robinson wife of Harold Robinson and her grandchildren Tony Lewis, Nick Lewis, Stephanie Lewis, Kyle Lewis, Amy Robinson, and Quintin Robinson.
Memorial Service is tentatively scheduled for September 12. Details will come later.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Lahaska United Methodist P.O. Box 134 Lahaska, PA 18931.
