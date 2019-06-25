Home

NANCY L. HEACOCK

NANCY L. HEACOCK Obituary
Nancy L. Heacock of Upper Black Eddy, Pa., died June 20, 2019, after a long seven year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 64.

She is survived by her spouse, Pamela J. Howe, her father, Calvin Heacock, and brother, James, both of Bethlehem, and a niece and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Heacock, and her brother, Scott.

After graduating from St. Luke's School of Nursing, Nancy earned a B.S. at the University of Pennsylvania and a Master's at Villanova University. Nancy's formidable career spanned from her service as nurse manager at the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania to Chief Nursing Officer at Easton Hospital, before serving as the Director of Physician Development at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Nancy loved music and found sheer joy in playing piano and singing with family and friends. She served as the pianist at Hulmeville Methodist Church. In more recent years, the loving folks of the Milford Presbyterian Church Choir and the Palisades Community Choir (with many thanks to Tom Kolhoffer's driving) kept Nancy engaged and smiling. In the words of her minister, Tom Robinson, we all will miss Nancy's laughter and enduring energy.

Memorials may be made to the act.alz.org.

Arrangements are private.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 25, 2019
