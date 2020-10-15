Nancy L. Merritt of North Wales, Pa. passed away at the age of 70.Her parents, Edwin F. and Helen Merritt preceded her in death.Nancy is survived by her brother, Edwin W. Merritt (Jane) as well as her nephew, Brian Merritt and niece, Christiane Merritt (Joseph Shipley).She grew up in Glenside, Pa. and Warminster, Pa. and was a 1969 graduate of William Tennent High School. Nancy was employed by Montgomery Publishing for over 35 years.Nancy was very kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.Private interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, Pa.Life Celebration services provided by Decker/Givnish of Warminster.To share your fondest memories of Nancy, please visit the website below.Decker/Givnish