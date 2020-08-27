1/

Nancy L. Schwarz, a lifelong resident of Hatboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. She was 66.

She was born in Philadelphia to the late Ronald and Irene Haskell.

Nancy's greatest love in life was her children, and she extended that love and care to many others for over 20 years as an in-home childcare provider. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Hatboro, and she had a passion for music, gardening and word puzzles.

Nancy is survived by her three daughters, Sandra Schwarz, Lara Schwarz, and Jaclyn Schwarz with her husband, Stephen Gioioso and their children, Max, Sylvia and Alyssa Gioioso; and siblings, Ronald Haskell, Barbara Rocci and twin brother, Gordon Haskell.

Relatives and friends will be received by her family for visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 505 N. York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, or the Bott Cancer Center at Holy Redeemer Hospital through the Office of Philanthropy, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

To share online condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
