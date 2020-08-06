Nancy Lee (Johnston) Dooley passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday August 1 at the Peter Becker Community in Harleysville where she had resided for the past 7 years.Nancy is survived by her five children: Kathleen (Brendan), Christine (Arian), Eileen (Oscar), John and Nancy (Dave), her sister Betty Lou Bosse, seven grandchildren (Matthew, John, Kerry, Caroline, Matt, Aidan and Jane) and six great grandchildren (Jack, McKenzie, Sophia, Jill, Josh and Kevin).Nancy was preceded in death by Joseph, her beloved husband of 51 years, and her grandson Shane.Nancy was born in Dundalk Md., on Nov 30, 1933. She led what she called the idyllic small-town American childhood. Bicycling, swimming at the snake hole and playing with her numerous cousins are memories that she often talked about. Nancy enjoyed dogs and horses and was an avid equestrian in her youth. She was also a gifted musician who loved to play the piano or ukulele for friends and family.Joe and Nancy met during the Korean War while he was on leave from the Navy. They married in 1956 and settled in Dundalk where their five children were born. They moved to Warminster, Pa. in 1965 and stayed there for the next 51 years. Nancy loved being a mother and a homemaker. She gave her love to her family wholeheartedly, unconditionally and selflessly.Family, faith, friends and fun were central tenets to Nancy's life. She was a constant source of support to her family, she had a strong Catholic faith, she belonged to a wonderful sorority of girlfriends and she was always ready for good times and laughing, dancing and music. Nancy was also fiercely patriotic; she loved America for everything that it stands for. She was always appreciative of her good fortune in life and was rarely without a smile. Her family will sorely miss her love of life and its simple joys, her eternal optimism and her generous and everlasting love.Nancy's Funeral Service and interment will be private. Flowers and donations are always a generous gesture, but the family would prefer to keep this simple. Prayers and good memories are always welcome.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.Shelly Funeral Home,Warrington