Nancy Lee Heath Seigworth of Warminster died Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Born May 11, 1935, in Oil City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Sheridan and Katherine Thompson Heath of Oil City.
She is survived by her daughter, Cinda Lee Seigworth Fiedel of Voorhees, N.J.; her son, Michael Lee Seigworth of Warminster, Pa; two sisters, Joan Steyn of Va., and Shirley Micucci of N.H.; two grandchildren, Kristopher Scott Fiedel and Ryan Andrew Fiedel of Voorhees, N.J.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Nancy's Life Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 999 Old York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's name to the SPCA www.bcspca.org, or to the www.arthritis.org would be greatly appreciated. Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
Published in The Intelligencer on May 5, 2019