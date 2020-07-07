1/1
Nancy M. Monahan
Nancy M. Monahan of the Pine Run Community passed Friday, July 3, 2020. She was 90.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Monahan Sr.

Nancy retired from Rorer Pharmaceuticals. Nancy was subsequently employed by Abington Police Department and Macy's Department Store.

She was an active member of the Montgomery County Review Club, where she served as President for a number of years. Recently, she enjoyed living at Pine Run, serving as Cluster Rep. She was active socially, playing cards and spending time with friends. Her hobbies included making and painting ceramics, and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Annemarie Gibilante (James), Colleen Mistretta (Anthony), Joseph F. Monahan Jr., Bryan E. Monahan (Lisa), and Robert S. Monahan (Kimberly), nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090, where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.bryersfh.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
