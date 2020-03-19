|
|
Nancy Anne Cavanaugh McCarthy of Marblehead, Mass. passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 14, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was 75.
Nancy was born in Doylestown, Pa. to Raymond and Sabina Cavanaugh. She met her husband, Paul, in the summer of 1959. The high school sweethearts married in January of 1966. Nancy graduated from Old Dominion University with a Master's degree in Counseling.
Nancy began her successful career in real estate at Glover Realty, later at Coldwell Banker in Marblehead. She also served several terms on the Board of Assessors for Marblehead. When she wasn't working, she could be found on the tennis court, at the pool or on the deck at the Corinthian. She and Paul traveled the world in connection with Paul's work at the International Airline Pilot Federation (IFALPA). Through her travels, Nancy made many friends worldwide.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul; her son, Paul, his wife, Tammy, and their two sons, Leon and Magnus of Marblehead; her daughter, Kendra Buletti, her husband, Rob, and their daughter, Elinor of Salem, N.H.; and her brothers, Richard, Patrick and Michael Cavanaugh.
There will be a private burial with a memorial service to follow in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in honor of Nancy at the following address: Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
For more information or to sign her online guestbook, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Murphy Funeral Home
Salem, Mass.
www.murphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 19, 2020