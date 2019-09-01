|
Nancy McDevitt of Southampton, Pa. passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. She was 86.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Nancy was the daughter of the late Nancy (Culbertson) and Arthur Adamich.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Dr. James McDevitt.
Nancy attended Little Flower High School in Philadelphia and was a proud member of the Misericordia School of Nursing, Class of 1954. In her later years, Nancy was a volunteer docent at the Pearl S. Buck House National Historic Landmark.
She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Brunetti, her daughters, Eileen McDevitt, Joanne McLees (Timothy), Nancy Greathouse (Scott), her son, Dr. James McDevitt (Dr. Valerie Staradub), eight loving grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Warrington, Pa. with the date to be announced in early 2020.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 1, 2019