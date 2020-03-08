|
|
Nancy P. Steiner of Lower Nazareth Township, and formerly of Bedminster Township, and Fallsington, Pa., passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home, after a long battle with cancer, with her loving family at her side. She was 73.
She was the wife of Robert L. Steiner. The couple had celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary Aug. 23, 2019.
Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. Pursell and the late Margaret E. (Greenwood) Dormer. A 1964 graduate of Pennsbury High School, Fairless Hills, she attained her Licensed Practical Nursing Certificate from Bucks County Technical High School, Fairless Hills, in 1965.
Nancy worked as a licensed practical nurse in the hospital and home settings as well as for three physicians, including Dr. Walter S. Buck III, Podiatrist, in Perkasie, Pa.
She was passionate about family history and spent many years researching her and Bob's families. The highlight of her work was contacting and meeting relatives in England.
She volunteered with the , Bedminster Elementary School in the Pennridge School District, and the Falls Township Fire Company, over the years. She was a member of the Bucks County Historical Society, and a former member of Solomon's United Church of Christ, Bedminster.
She enjoyed NASCAR, reading, gardening, and traveling around the United States and Europe. Most of all, she loved spending time with friends and family, especially the Pursell family reunions.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by two children, Thomas C. Steiner and his wife, Dianne, of Perkasie, and Kristine S. Anthony and her husband, Michael S., of Lower Nazareth Township; two grandchildren, Courtney T. Steiner and Charles R. Anthony. She was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret C. Gyuricsko, in 2019.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, where family and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 8, 2020