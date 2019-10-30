|
Nancy R. Smith, of West Rockhill Township, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, after a brief illness, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. She was 66.
She was the beloved wife of Ronald K. Smith for 41 years.
Born in Doylestown, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Edith (Umstead) Fretz.
Nancy was a 1971 graduate of Central Bucks West High School. She would later earn a Bachelor's degree from East Stroudsburg University.
Mrs. Smith had been employed as a physical education teacher in the Pennridge School District for 32 years.
Nancy was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Perkasie, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and been active for over 20 years with the youth group. She had also led ASP (Appalachia Service Project) trips for many years.
Always civic-minded, she had volunteered throughout the community, whether picking up aluminum cans in her neighborhood, leading roadside clean-up projects, or helping at the Care and Share Thrift Shoppes, Souderton.
Avid travelers, Nancy and Ron literally had journeyed from "the plains of the Serengeti to the glaciers of Alaska and all points in between." They had celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary last year on the top of Machu Picchu, Peru.
Nancy was a passionate environmental activist who loved the outdoors, often claiming, "the mountains are calling." Visits to the family's Pocono Mountain cabin and ski trips throughout the United States were annual highlights. She had also enjoyed reading with her book club friends and drawing.
Nancy was devoted to her two sons and was truly grateful for every moment she spent with them. They had enjoyed many wonderful vacations together. She had also maintained a special bond with her grandchildren and cherished time spent with them.
A warm, caring woman of great compassion and generosity, Nancy had an infectious ear-to-ear smile and an inimitable laugh that perfectly reflected her fun-loving personality and adventurous spirit. Her willingness to help others, her genuine belief in the good to be found in all, and her unswerving faith and spirituality endeared her to countless friends, students, and strangers alike.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her sons, R. Kyle Smith and his wife, Jennifer, of Harleysville, Blair A. Smith and his wife, Laurel, of High Point, NC; two grandchildren, Austin K. Smith and Whitney L. Smith; and a sister, Karen Kofmehl, of New Britain.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 19 S. Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944, where a visitation will be held from 9 a. m. until time of service.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to the National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Avenue NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005 or at www.nationalparks.org.
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville
www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 30, 2019