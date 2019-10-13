|
Naomi Wolf Udell of Hamilton, N.J. died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, with family by her side. She was 90.
Born in Philadelphia, Naomi graduated from West Chester University and received her Master's degree from Beaver College, now Arcadia University.
She spent more than 30 years as an elementary school music teacher in the Philadelphia city school system. Naomi's love of music continued all her life as she enjoyed playing her baby grand until a year ago.
Prior to living in Hamilton, N.J., Naomi lived in Philadelphia, Cheltenham and Quakertown, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Walter B. Udell, her sister, Vivian Zeitz, and brother, Edward Wolf.
Naomi is survived by her children, Jeffrey Udell of Riverside, N.J., Dr. Meryl Udell and partner, Kelcy Clark, of Williamstown, N.J., Michael Udell and wife, Linda, of Annapolis, Md., and Jonathan Udell and wife, Jane Hawley, of Princeton, N.J. She is also survived by four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Service of Greater Mercer County, jfcsonline.org, or Play on Philly, playonphilly.org, an organization that provides free music education to underserved students in Philadelphia.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019