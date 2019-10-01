|
Natalie Gadiel (Pravdiuk), of Glenside, Pa., formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. She was 68.
Natalie was born in Munich, Germany on October 7, 1950.
Daughter of the late Anna and Ihor Pravdiuk. Beloved wife, for 46, years of David Gadiel. Loving mother of Cindy McGinley and devoted grandmother of Manus and Alaric. Natalie dedicated herself to the happiness of her family; her smile and laughter will be missed by those she left behind. Services will be private at the request of the family.
If you so choose, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in memory of Natalie to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 1, 2019