Nelson Henry Kline, D.D.S., of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Ambler Extended Care Center, Ambler, Pa. He was 88.
He was the husband of Beverly (Bubb) Kline. The couple had celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary on June 6, 2020.
Born in McClure, Pa., he was the son of the late Royal Henry and Kathleen (Benfer) Kline. A 1949 graduate of McClure High School, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Elizabethtown College, Elizabethtown, Pa., in 1953. He was inducted into the college's Ira R. Herr Athletic Hall of Fame, Class of 1953, for his accomplishments in soccer, basketball and baseball.
Following his graduation from Eizabethtown, he entered the U. S. Navy serving from January 1954 to January 1957. A Korean War Veteran, he was stationed on the U.S.S. Iowa and attained the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he enrolled at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pa., where he attained his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree in 1961. He opened his dental practice in Perkasie at its first location at 4th & Chestnut Streets before moving to its 5th Street and Schwenkmill Road location in 1972. He retired in 1996 after 32 years of service to the Pennridge Community.
Dr. Kline continued his service with the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1963 until 1991, attaining the rank of Commander.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perkasie, where he served as a Church Usher and assisted the Finance Committee as a money counter.
Dr. Kline was a member of the Perkasie Lions Club for over 55 years. He was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Award and was also awarded Life Membership by the Club. He had a passion for traveling and riding motorcycles which included memorable motorcycle trips to Maine with his wife. He was an avid hunter in his younger years, bagging a Pennsylvania State trophy Whitetail Deer while hunting in Snyder County in 1969. Fun-loving in nature, his greatest joy in life was his family.
Surviving with his wife are four children, Kristine N. Hansen and her husband Dr. Carl Hansen, of Perkasie, Gwendolyn L. Kline and her companion Dave Smith, of Whitehall, Montana, Samuel R. Kline and his companion Jeanene Riegel-Palmer, of Perkasie, and Andrea A. Kline, of Perkasie; three grandchildren, Garrett Cook and his wife Denise, Grant Cook and his wife Hilary, and Mathias Riegel; three great-grandchildren, Carter Cook, Caleb Cook and Madison Cook; and two sisters, Loreen Close, of Glen Burnie, MD, and Sue Lane Fisher and her husband Barry, of Montgomery, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Philip Bush, in 2009.
The Family will receive friends from 12 Noon to 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie, Pa. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will be held privately. (Note: The funeral service may be viewed on the Trinity Lutheran Perkasie Page on youtube.com
beginning on Sunday.)
Family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Services that will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, 1101 West Market Street, Perkasie. Please bring your own chairs to the graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944, or to McClure Veterans Memorial Pool, 334 E. Ohio Street, McClure, PA 17841.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pawww.suessfuneralhome.net