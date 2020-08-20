1/1
Nevin C. Bower
Nevin C. Bower of Hatboro passed away on August 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 83.

He was the beloved husband of Cathie S. (Shaffer) Bower with whom he had shared 40 years together.

Nevin was born in Bloomsburg, Pa. a son of the late Harry and Ruth Bower.

In addition to his wife Nevin is survived by his children, Chris Ebbinghaus, Keith Bower, Kelly Bower and Kim Quinn (Dan), Stepchildren; Tammy Ebersole (Scott) and Terry Ebersole (Renee).

He was the loving Pop-Pop to; Sean, Marissa, Ashley, Ryan, Taylor, William Nevin, Mason, Ragan, and TJ and three Great Grandchildren. In addition to his parents Nevin was preceded by his former Wife, Dolly Bower, a Son, Kerry Bower, a Stepson- Todd Ebersole, a Son-in-law Lee Ebbinghaus.

Nevin was known for his Boisterous Laugh and Firm Handshake. He was a veteran proudly serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and also was a member of the Willow Grove Moose Lodge 1101. Nevin was 2007 National Senior Bowler Tournament Champion.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Memorial Service on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Hatboro Cemetery, 36 Fulmor Avenue, Hatboro.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Nevin's memory may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, PO Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.

To share online condolences please visit the funeral home website below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
