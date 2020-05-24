Home

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Nicholas A. Leonard

Nicholas A. Leonard Obituary
Nicholas A. "Nick" Leonard of Newtown died Friday, May 15, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He was 71.

Born in Philadelphia, Nick was the son of Phyllis (Pard) Leonard and the late John J. Leonard, and the brother of the late Johnny Leonard. 

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Franklin & Marshall College and the University of Mississippi School of Law. He was a standout athlete who played basketball at F&M and was inducted into the Bristol Township Athletic Hall of Fame.

Nick was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association for 48 years, practicing primarily in Doylestown until his retirement.

Nick enjoyed movies, good food, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and especially napping. 

In addition to his mother, Nick is survived by his children, Ryan Leonard and his wife, Jaimie, of Watertown, Mass., Kevin Leonard and his wife, Rebecca, of Waxhaw, N.C., and Chelsey Leonard of Doylestown. He is also survived by his grandsons, Noah, Asher and Logan, and his granddaughters, Quinn, Avery and Layla. Further surviving Nick is his sister, Jacqueline Campellone and her husband, James, of Ocean City, N.J.; his brother, Craig Leonard and his wife, Maryellen, of Naples, Fla.; his sister, Marilyn Leonard and her husband, Ron Fiedor, of Naples, Fla.; his brother, Vince Leonard and his wife, Ann, of Jamison; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins along with his lifelong friend, Susan (Witt) Mitchell and her husband, Roger, of Newtown, Pa. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the March of Dimes in honor of Nick's granddaughter, Quinn.

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,

Lansdale

www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 24, 2020
