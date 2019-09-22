|
Nicholas C. Baxevane Jamison, Pa. died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 66.
He was born in Bethlehem, Pa. on Oct. 9, 1952, to the late Charles N. and Demetra (Macaronis) Baxevane.
Nicholas was a graduate of Moravian College and the N.J. Institute of Technology. He trained and raised Weimaraner dogs and enjoyed the company of his dogs, Cody, Max and Tula.
He suffered with Type 1 diabetes and received a kidney transplant from the University of Pennsylvania.
Nicholas was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem.
Survivors include his lifelong companion, Louis C. Hoffmeister, his niece, Nicole, and cousins and aunts in the U.S. and in Greece.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Faye.
A Greek Orthodox funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the John F. Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center St., Bethlehem, Pa., with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the in Nicholas's name.
John F. Herron Funeral Home,
Bethlehem, Pa.
www.herronfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 22, 2019