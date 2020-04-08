|
Nicholas Crouse of Elkins Park and Willow Grove, Pa., passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home. He was 29.
Nicholas was born in Elkins Park on Oct. 12, 1990, the son of Norbert and Robin (Hoffman) Crouse.
He is survived by his loving sisters, Karli Crouse (nephew, Damian), Lauren Reed (Jeremy) and Kami Confair; his grandmother, Jean Hoffman; aunts and uncle, Jean Schwartz (David), Raymond Hoffman, Anita Brown (B.J.) and Jane Evans (Tom); Christine Shaw (Leah), his loving girlfriend; along with many adoring cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Raymond Hoffman Sr. and Norbert Crouse Sr., grandmother, Mimi Crouse, and his cousin, James Brown.
Nick always had a contagious smile and a love of life. He was a fun loving guy that enjoyed building and riding four wheelers and dirt bikes. He was an amazing mechanic that was able to repair anything.
He loved music, animals, fishing, camping and being outdoors, but most of all spending time with his nephew, Damian, and his many friends.
Nick fought a hard fight against his kidney failure.
A celebration of life will held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to DaVita Dialysis of Willow Grove, 1849 Davisviile Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090, or to Elkins Park Presbyterian Church, 234 Cedar Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027.
Pleier Funeral Services,
Philadelphia
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 8, 2020