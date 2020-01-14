The Intelligencer Obituaries
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Nicholas G. Bitsko of New Britain died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was 84 years old and the loving husband for 57 years of Ruth W. Bitsko.

Born in Coaldale, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank and Helen Zelinka Bitsko.

Nick was a graduate of Temple University. He worked as a chemist for 30 years at Merck Pharmaceutical.

Nick enjoyed spending time with his family and volunteering at his church. He was an avid sports fan.

He was the devoted father to his three sons: Thomas (Jackie), Nicholas (Sue) and Charles (Gail), and is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, six brothers and one sister.

His Devine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1545 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nick's name be made to: St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, at the address above.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 14, 2020
