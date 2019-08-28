Home

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
605 Street Road
Warminster, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
605 Street Road
Warminster, PA
Nicholas Roman Obituary
Nicholas Roman, a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Ann's Choice Rose Garden in Warminster. He was 89.

Before moving to Ann's Choice, he was a longtime resident of Churchville. Born in Winslow, N.J., the son of Wesley and Mary Roman, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Drexel University. He was a brilliant chemist who traveled extensively on behalf of Rohm and Haas prior to his retirement.

Nick loved gardening. He received numerous awards for his dedicated service as a volunteer at Morris Arboretum. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and for many years volunteered his time at the annual Philadelphia Flower Show.

Nick is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Ida, his loving sons, John and his wife Kim, Jim, and Stephen, his cherished grandchildren, John and Jenna, and was preceded in death by his son, Mark C. Roman.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Alzheimer's Disease Association Delaware Valley Chapter act.alz.org or to Morris Arboretum, 100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118 in Nick's memory.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro

www.campbellfh.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 28, 2019
