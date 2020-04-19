|
Nicholas Van Steyn passed away peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020, with his family by his side. He was 77.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen (Mahon) Van Steyn; parents, Nicholas and Magdalena Van Steyn; and sister, Magdalen "Margie" Andaloro.
Nick was born in Vineland, N.J., and later moved to Pennsylvania. He attended Vineland High School, Class of 1961. He served in the U.S Navy, and worked for Conrail until he retired in 2000.
Nick is survived by his daughter, Nancy, and son, Gregory; his brother, Bernard Van Steyn (June), and sisters, Clarina Scapellato, Anna Reale (Frank), Elizabeth Negri, Mary Formisano (John); brothers-in-law, Carlo Andaloro and Ray Davis, sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Netsch and Margaret Mahon; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
