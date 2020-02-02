|
Mrs. Nina Onufreina (Duvgaluk) Olekszyk of Bethany Beach, Del. died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Born in 1920 in Philadelphia, Pa., Nina was the daughter of Onufry and Euvdokia Duvgaluk. She married Joseph Olekszyk in 1942, with whom she had three children.
Nina was a loving mother and wife. She is survived by her daughter, JoAnne Olekszyk Martinez and her husband, Ernest, and her daughter, Catherine Rickards. She is also survived by her son, Dr. Joseph Philip Olekszyk and his wife, Patricia. Nina had three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, her sister, Marina Dull, and her brothers, Phillip and Alexander.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901. Interment will immediately follow at the Pine Grove Memorial Park in Warminster, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 2, 2020