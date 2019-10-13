Home

Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Nora A. Zollo

Nora A. Zollo Obituary
Nora A. (Rhoades) Zollo of Warminster passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. She was 72.

Nora was the loving wife of the late Jerry A. Zollo, with whom she shared over 40 years of marriage.

Born in Abington, she was one of three children of the late Donald and Elsie (Werner) Rhoades.

Nora was a 1965 graduate of William Tennent High School and received her associate degree in Business Management from LaSalle Extension University in 1975. She was a former business owner.

Nora an active member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Hatboro and was heavily involved with the church's Bell Choir.

She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. Nora loved the beach and taking care of her garden.

Nora is survived by her son, Christopher M. Zollo.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing after 6 p.m. until her funeral service at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nora's name to the St. John's Lutheran Church Bell Choir, 505 N. York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040.

To send online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web address below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019
