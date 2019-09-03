|
|
Noreen was reunited in heaven with her loving husband Andrew (dec. 2002) on Aug. 29, 2019.
Noreen was a devoted sister to her late brothers Tom, David, and Charlie, and will be lovingly remembered by her brother Ritchie, and her six children, Kathleen (John), Andy, Dave, Dan, Sue and Noreen (Lou); eight grandchildren, Lynda (Brad), Megan (Chris), Stephanie (Bryan), Steve, James, Kara, Sebastian and Owen; and nine great-grandchildren: Ben, Bo, Violet, Scarlett, Grace, Hudson, Ella, Bryan Jr., and Nolan.
Noreen was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic, and met her husband Andy while working at Fort Monmouth in NJ. Noreen knew the first time she saw him that he was the one. She called it right. They were married for 42 years. Noreen was a 28-year breast cancer survivor.
Family came first to Noreen, and she dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was always there to lend an ear and offer support. She wanted nothing more than for her kids to be happy. She was always saying "There's nothing like a baby!" There is no wonder her legacy includes a large family that absolutely adored her.
Noreen was known for her beautiful singing voice. She sang at many weddings, and along with her husband, was a longtime member of the church choir at St. John of the Cross in Roslyn, where she also volunteered as a receptionist in the rectory for a number of years.
She loved old movies, musicals, and crosswords. She could never have enough mystery novels in front of her, and she probably exhausted Abington Library's supply! She loved spending her summer vacations at the Jersey Shore with her loving family.
Growing up, Noreen was a huge fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers; and over the years loved watching the Eagles and Phillies.
Visitation will be at John J. Bryers Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., on Saturday Sep. 7th, 406 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. David's Catholic Church, 316 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Purple Heart.
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
Willow Grove, Pa
www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 3, 2019