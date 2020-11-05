Norma F. Cole, of Warminster, Pa., passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 with family by her side. She was 89.
Norma was the daughter of George C. Fink and Anna Fink (Petzold). She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Henry M. Cole.
Norma filled her life with friends and enjoyed living in a close-knit neighborhood. Most recently she resided in Christ's Home- Shepherd's Crossing, where she continued her habit of regular outdoor walks and conversations with neighbors. She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Norma was a homemaker and administrative assistant during her lifetime. Her family was the love of her life. She never missed an opportunity to attend the multitude of concerts, plays, and sporting events put on by her children and grandchildren. Ballroom dancing with Henry became a favorite pastime in their middle years, as well as travel after his retirement. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling to visit her great-grandchildren at their homes around the country.
Norma was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Progress and Morning Light Chapters, as well as a longtime corresponding secretary for the Southampton Slipper Club, and a proud member of the Southampton Square Club with Henry. A lifelong learner, she went back to Temple University in her 60s to complete her Bachelor's Degree in Business. She loved to sew, take walks enjoying nature and the birds, and visiting with friends.
She is survived by her son, John H. Cole, and her daughter, Diane C. Allison and her husband, David W. Allison; grandchildren, Steven D. Allison and wife, Karen McLaughlin, Briana D. Howsare and husband, Brandon Howsare, Jaclyn L. Paul and husband, Douglas Paul, and Skyler M. Cole; as well as five beloved great-grandchildren, Anna, Owen, Brinley, Brody, and Russell.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Home, 800 N. York Road, Warminster, PA 18974 with a designation for Children's Services or to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
