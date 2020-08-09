Norma J. Harris died peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020 with her loving husband Keith by her side.
She was born in Newport, Isle of Wight, England to the late George and Phyllis Brown.
Norma loved to help everyone she came in contact with. Not just humans but animals too. She tirelessly sewed sweaters, blankets, gloves, scarves and hats for all of her family members but sewing for her grandkids gave her the most joy. Not only was she an animal rights advocate she fed every stray and wild animal in the neighborhood. She wouldn't ever want to go on holiday because "who is going to feed the animals?"
Norma lived her life selflessly putting all others before herself. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Keith Harris, her brother Geoffrey Brown, her three sons Colin, Ian, and Gary, her daughter Joanne and husband David Urbany, stepson Andrew Harris and his wife Leslie, her grandchildren Michael Boehmer and his wife Casey, Cameron Hunt, Kelly Hunt, Brian Hunt, Chelsea Valente and her husband Anthony, Dalton Hunt and his husband Matthew Maddalena-Hunt, Derek Hunt, Joshua Urbany, and Olivia Harris plus her great granddaughters Dani and Gracie Boehmer. All of them she loved and touched deeply.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bucks County SPCA in her name by phone at 215-794-7425, online at www.bcspca.org/support/donate-online,
or by mail to: Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.