Norma M. Peacock, of Warrington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 99 years young.
She was the beloved wife of the late Francis Peacock and the late W. Robert Haar.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William and Clara May Foell.
Norma was employed as a switchboard operator at the Wanamaker building in Philadelphia. Then, she was a cashier in the cafeteria at Titus Elementary.
A wonderful mother, Norma enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In her free time, Norma liked doing puzzles and playing BINGO. She loved decorating for Christmas, as it was her favorite season. She loved cuddling her dogs.
Norma is survived by a son, Gary Haar (Vicky); two daughters, Sherry Levash (Joseph), Candice Goodis (Jerry Cohen); five grandsons; and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Haar.
Norma's service will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at Doylestown Cemetery, 215 E. Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norma's name may be made to Almost Home Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 132, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 22, 2019