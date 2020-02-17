|
Norman Otto Pfeiffer of Warwick passed away on Feb. 11, 2020. He was 89.
He was born on May 28, 1930. The son of Otto and Hildegard Pfeiffer.
Norman was the loving husband of Paulette for 63 years; Loving father of Norman (Michelle), Mark (Heidi), and James (Tom Maguire); Adoring Grandpop of Annelies (Gary), Daniel (Maria), Katrina (Mike), Norman (Caitlin), Mark (Nicole); Cherished "GGpop" of ten great grandchildren, Annika, Elise, Graham, Karl, Owen, Mira, Yuri, Emelia, Evelyn, and Marcus.
Norman was a captain of industry; having founded and built over six businesses. Some of his milestones were the development of the worlds' first gasoline hedge trimmer and the first mini tiller, now seen in Lawn and Garden Outlets worldwide.
Norman and Paulette's passion for travel took them to over 50 countries and 6 continents; having made true friends throughout the world. Norman's life was driven by the love for his family. He was known as a hard worker who played even harder. He loved sharing his passions of boating and woodworking with his family and friends, creating countless memories. He had a generous heart and gave of himself selflessly. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Norman's family will greet friends and family from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at his home, 947 Nathaniel Trail, Warwick, Pennsylvania 18974.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Norman's name to - Philadelphia / Attention: Development Office, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19140.
