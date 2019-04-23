Home

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Norman W. Ranzer Obituary
He was the father of Lisa Fitzgerald, Dana Ranzer, John Ranzer (Joanne), Susan Resnick and Robert Ranzer, and is also survived by six grandchildren, one great grandaughter, and his sister, Peggy Battagliese.

Mr. Ranzer was a U.S. Army veteran.

Relatives and friends may greet the family at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Road, Hatboro, where his memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be held privately.Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 23, 2019
