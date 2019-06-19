|
|
Norman Warren Frederick of Warminster, Pa., passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Born in Abington, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles W. Frederick and Irene F. Frederick.
Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine A. Frederick.
Mr. Frederick is survived by his two children, Norman G. Frederick and Judith A. Moser. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, James A. Northington III and Jenna Lynn Moser.
Mr. Frederick worked for Standard Press Steel in Jenkintown, Pa., for over 40 years. He was also a veteran of the Korean War from 1953 to 1955, where he served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Sargent.
Norman was known for his dedication to his family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Ambler.
The Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster
deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 19, 2019