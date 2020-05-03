Home

Norriene L. Scheer

Norriene L. Scheer Obituary
Norriene L. Scheer, formerly of Jenkintown, Pa., passed away Thursday morning, April 30, 2020, at the age of 82. She fought valiantly, but sadly lost her battle with COPD and Covid19.

Norriene (Elliott) was preceded in death by her loving husband, James F. Scheer.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Nora and Carr Marks, her four children, Christine, Frank, Jim and Scott, and her five grandchildren.

Norriene was known as a real pistol. She loved to laugh and loved people; not to be outdone by her love of animals. She was a staunch supporter of the military and our veterans.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DAV.org.

A private interment will be at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown

www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020
