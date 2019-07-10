Home

Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Olga "Oggie" Hansen

Olga "Oggie" Hansen Obituary
Olga "Oggie" Hansen passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Christ's Home in Warminster. Olga was 92 years old.

Olga was born in Abington on May 24, 1927 to the late Anton and Sophia Chernuka.

She was the beloved wife of Earl W. Hansen Sr., with whom she shared 72 years of marriage. They made their home in Warrington, Pa. in 1947.

Olga was an active member of Warrington Fellowship Church for over 60 years.

In addition to her husband, Earl, she is survived by her sons, Earl W. Hansen Jr. and his wife, Joyce, and Scott Hansen. She is also survived by her three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warrington Fellowship Church, 1455 Cooper La., Warrington, PA 18976.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 10, 2019
