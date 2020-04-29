Home

POWERED BY

Services
John R. Freed Funeral Home Inc
124 N Easton Rd
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Bliss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Tzap Bliss


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga Tzap Bliss Obituary
Olga Tzap Bliss died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Dock Woods, Lansdale.

Olga was born Oct. 10, 1921 in Tinicum Township, the daughter of late John and Anna Koba Tzap.

She married William L. Bliss in 1942. The couple met at the Leeds and Northrup vs. Hamilton Papermill basketball game hosted by their employers and were married six months later. They were together for 51 years, living in a home in Roslyn that was designed and built by her late husband, Bill.

Olga loved spending time with her husband and family, baking with her grandchildren, gardening, and had a knack for arranging flowers. She lived on Birchwood Ave. for 62 years. 

Olga Bliss is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Dewar of Cincinnati, and Lois Herbine of Dresher, five grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (1994), her son, Kenneth Bliss (2007), and eight siblings, Catherine Kelley, Stephen Tzap, Antonia Miller, Peter Tzap, Nettie Flagg, Stephany Harder, Mary Loyden, and Anna Tzap.

If you would like an invitation to view her service, please send an email to [email protected] and we will forward you the Zoom link.

John R. Freed Funeral Home,

Glenside, Pa.

www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -