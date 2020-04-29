|
Olga Tzap Bliss died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Dock Woods, Lansdale.
Olga was born Oct. 10, 1921 in Tinicum Township, the daughter of late John and Anna Koba Tzap.
She married William L. Bliss in 1942. The couple met at the Leeds and Northrup vs. Hamilton Papermill basketball game hosted by their employers and were married six months later. They were together for 51 years, living in a home in Roslyn that was designed and built by her late husband, Bill.
Olga loved spending time with her husband and family, baking with her grandchildren, gardening, and had a knack for arranging flowers. She lived on Birchwood Ave. for 62 years.
Olga Bliss is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Dewar of Cincinnati, and Lois Herbine of Dresher, five grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (1994), her son, Kenneth Bliss (2007), and eight siblings, Catherine Kelley, Stephen Tzap, Antonia Miller, Peter Tzap, Nettie Flagg, Stephany Harder, Mary Loyden, and Anna Tzap.
If you would like an invitation to view her service, please send an email to [email protected] and we will forward you the Zoom link.
John R. Freed Funeral Home,
Glenside, Pa.
www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 29, 2020