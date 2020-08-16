Orchys Allaire Kramer Rupp, of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Lutheran Community at Telford, Telford, Pa. She was 89.
She was the wife of James H. Rupp. The couple had celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on February 2, 2020.
Born in Perkasie, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Paulyne G. (Mickley) Kramer.
A 1948 graduate of Sell-Perk High School, Perkasie, she attained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Studies from Albright College, Reading, Pa. She went on to receive additional Educational Certification from Cedar Crest College, Allentown, Pa. in Instructional I in June 1973 and Continuing Education Certification in Mentally/Physically Handicapped from Penn State University in October 1984.
A Special Education Teacher, Mrs. Rupp worked most recently for Easter Seals, Kulpsville, Pa. Previously, she worked part-time for the Community Foundation for Human Development. She worked as a teacher in various capacities for the Bucks County Intermediate Unit No. 22 from 1978 to 1985. From 1973 to 1978, she was employed by BARC Pre-School Center as a supervisor and teacher and from 1968 to 1973, she worked as an elementary substitute teacher.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Perkasie, where she taught Catechetical Classes, served on the Administrative Board and as President of the Women's Society, Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Director, Youth Fellowship Assistant, volunteered on the Kitchen Committee and was an active member of the JOY Circle.
Mrs. Rupp was a member of the Perkasie Historical Society and volunteered with the Pennridge FISH Organization. A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she was also a former Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. She especially loved playing the marimba with her brothers in their musical group, the "Kramer Trio". An avid reader, she also enjoyed sewing, needlecraft, swimming and bicycling over the years. She was especially fond of flowers and going to the beach.
Surviving with her husband are four children, Gerald J. Rupp and his wife Wendy, of Quakertown, PA, Carol A. Herd and her husband Timothy, of State College, Pa., Joanne M. Kolb and her husband Charles, of Coopersburg, Pa., and Karen L. Rupp, of Bethlehem, Pa; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, J. Roben "Ben" Kramer and his wife Lynda, of St. Albans, WV; a sister-in-law, Jayne Kramer, of Sellersville, Pa.; and a sister, Jean Keller and her husband Wayne, of Souderton, Paa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph W. Kramer.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa. Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennridge FISH, P. O. Box 9, Perkasie, PA 18944, or to the Alzheimer's Association
, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Suess Funeral Homewww.suessfuneralhome.net