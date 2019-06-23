|
Otto Robert Bade of Doylestown, Pa. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 97. He was surrounded by his neighbors, who were at his bedside.
His beloved wife of 73 years, Dae, preceded him in death a year ago.
Otto grew up on a farm in Nebraska, one of seven children. He was destined to be a farmer, but a trip to New York in 1940 changed his life. He was employed with a jeweler named Frank Rebajes who was hoping to increase production. Otto was successful and, eventually, took over the business and taught himself to be a master silversmith, creating stunning original sterling silver jewelry.
It was in an elevator in New York that he met Dae Clements. They were soon married and were never apart except when Otto went abroad to serve in World War II, where he served in the Phillipines. He wasn't drafted but volunteered "because it was my duty to serve my country."
It was in 1981, that Otto and Dae moved to New Hope, where he opened ORB Jewelers on Main Street in New Hope. He was named Businessman of the Year several times. After Otto retired, he and Dae sold antiques from their Doylestown farm, where they renovated a farmhouse from the 1700s. They also enjoyed gardening and raised farm animals.
He is survived by a sister, Etta, a brother, Bill, and several nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his niece, Victoria, a great niece, Jaclyn, and a great great niece, Milania, and many loving friends.
In memory of Otto, donations made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931 or www.bcspa.org would be appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 23, 2019