Brigadier General Pasquale James Macrone, of Hatboro, surrounded by family and love entered eternal life on March 20, 2020. He was 89.
The son of Pasquale J. Macrone Sr., and Anna (Falcone), he was born and raised in Garrett Hill, Radnor Township, Pa. until he entered the U.S. Army for the Korean War. His assignments included, 5th Infantry Division, 27th Republic of Korea Division (Military Advisory Group), and the 157th Separate Infantry Brigade (Mechanized).
He would honorably serve his country for 35 plus years, retiring in 1987 as Deputy Adjutant General, Pennsylvania Army National Guard as Brigadier General Macrone.
Brigadier General Macrone was awarded numerous awards and decorations throughout his military career. One highlight being his induction into the U.S. Army Officers Candidate School Hall of Fame at Fort Benning, Georgia in 1981. He was also honored to be inducted into the Radnor High School Hall of Fame in 2012.
After retirement in 1987 he was proud to serve in numerous civic and civilian organizations. Especially proud to serve as Executive Director of the Greater Warminster, Horsham, and Willow Grove Chamber of Commerce, as well as the "employee Support of the Guard and Reserve" (ESGP). Always a devoted Philadelphia Phillies and baseball fan, he loved his time assisting Coach Butts with the Hatboro-Horsham Senior High School Baseball Team.
Beside his title as a "Proud Patriot", Brigadier General Macrone was lovingly known as husband, dad, Pop-Pop, Great-Grandpop, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend.
His love and family values will live on forever as he leaves behind his wife Carol Macrone (Hare), his children Deborah A. Graziano (Carmen), Bruce F. Macrone (Charlene), Stephen J. Macrone (Andrea), Michael J. Macrone (Barbara), Christopher J. Macrone (Kathy), Susan C. Macrone, and Mark L. Macrone (Judith), his sisters Phyllis Iannacone, and Anna Mullin, a brother Michael Macrone, step daughters Christy Byrne (Chris), and Angela Ferrese (Ryan), a stepson Craig Carland (Jaymee), former wife Anita Macrone, and 36 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild.
A Memorial Service will be taking place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 26, 2020