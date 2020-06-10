Patricia A. "Patty" Garges
Patricia A. "Patty" Garges, of Bucks County & the Poconos, died June 6, 2020 in Life Quest Nursing Center, Quakertown. She was 73.

Born in Scranton, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Paul F. & Jean (Snyder) Regan.

She was an Inspector for various electronic companies in Bucks County.

She was a member of the New Foundland Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and the Honesdale Senior Center. She also enjoyed cooking, crafts, and gardening.

Patricia is survived by a son James P. Garges of New Britain, and a daughter Jamie L. Ochmanowicz (David) of Quakertown. Two grandchildren Cassidy & David. She was predeceased by a sister Diane Fedak and a brother James Regan.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call from 6:00-7:00 p.m. (masks are required and yellow phase COVID-19 guidelines will apply).

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association 399 Market St., Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Strunk Funeral Home

www.crstrunk.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
JUN
11
Memorial service
07:00 PM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
