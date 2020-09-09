1/1
Patricia A. Hendricks
Patricia A. Hendricks, of Perkasie, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. She was 81.

Pat was the beloved wife of Darwin P. Hendricks, with whom she had celebrated 49 years of marriage this past June.

Born in Perkasie, she was the daughter of the late Hiram B. and Nellie M. (Bright) Wenhold. She was a 1957 graduate of Pennridge High School.

Pat had been employed as a secretary for 18 years at Trinity Lutheran Church, Perkasie, with Berkheimer Associates, Perkasie, and at the Lutheran Community at Telford, retiring in 2001.

Mrs. Hendricks was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Perkasie, where she had sung in the choir for 50 years, served as a youth advisor, volunteered with the Altar Guild, and worked on various committees.

Pat also was a past president for the American Legion Auxiliary, Hartzell-Crouthamel Post No. 280, Perkasie.

A deeply religious woman, Pat's guiding life principle was "Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior," evident in her absolute devotion to her family and church.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hendricks is survived by her daughter, Lois E. Kahle and her husband, Christian; two granddaughters, Tabitha and Andraya; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by eight brothers, Kenneth B., Jacob W., Hiram B., Gordon B., Robert B., Ronald L., and twins, who died as infants, and two sisters, Dorothy Bleam and Doris Elaine Somers.

A private memorial service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat's name may be made to Trinity Memorial Fund, Trinity Lutheran Church, 19 S. 5th St., Perkasie, PA 18944.

Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,

Sellersville

www.steeleyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 9, 2020.
