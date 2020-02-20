|
|
Patricia A. Lapinski of Quakertown died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem, Pa. She was 79.
She was the loving wife of Ronald J. Lapinski for the past 49 years.
Born in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy E. and Glenna K. (Renninger) Dixon. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Richlandtown, and had worked for 30 years as a secretary for the Quakertown Area School District before retiring.
Pat was a devoted grandmother and enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, and cooking.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Mark (Paula), Jennifer, Kate Hoffman (Shane), and Rebecca Asbury (Daniel), grandchildren, Nicholas, Cassandra, Alexis, Jolene, Madilyn, Hunter, Matthew, and Chase, and her brother, Leroy Jr. (Ginny).
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the Social Hall of St. John's United Church of Christ, 4 S. Main St., Richlandtown.
Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown
www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 20, 2020